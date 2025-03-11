Abiodun Mourns Wife Of Late Western Region Milad, Adebayo

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the family of the late former Military Administrator of the defunct Western Region, MajorGeneral Adeyinka Adebayo, over the passing of the matriarch of the family, Chief Modupe Adebayo.

According to him, the late Mrs Adebayo, who transited to the world beyond on the eighth anniversary of the demise of her beloved husband on March 8, was a woman of substance and exceptional brilliance who stood by her husband through the turbulence of the military years and helped him record monumental achievements in various positions, including Military Administrator, Western Region; Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy and Chief of Staff, Army (Chief of Army Staff).

The governor, who stated this in a condolence message on Sunday, said the departed matriarch of the Adebayo family also worked tirelessly with other Nigerians to develop Ekiti State following the transition to civil rule in 1999, culminating in the election of her son, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as the first democratically elected governor of Ekiti State in 1999.

