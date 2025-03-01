Abiodun Mourns Oyagbola, First Female Minister Of Cabinet Rank

Share

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has mourned the demise of Adenike Ebun Oyagbola, the first female Minister of cabinet rank in Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oyagbola succumbed to death at the age of 94 on Friday, February 28.

Governor Abiodun, in a condolence message on Saturday, said the life of the deceased politician exemplified shrewdness, courage, humility, and a strong will and passion for service.

The Governor added that the late Iyalode of Yewaland had built an enviable path for African women to follow in the quest for gender equality and the active participation of women in politics.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of her soul and for her family to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“I want to commiserate with the people and the entire family of Akinola og Igan-alade in Yewa North Local Government over the passing of their illustrious daughter and a good ambassador of our dear state, Chief Adenike Oyagbola, who made us proud in the Second Republic as the first female Minister of cabinet rank.

“We thank God for her eventful and glorious years of service to humanity as a leading politician and celebrated diplomat of high repute.

“May God Almighty rest her soul and continue to protect her lovely family,” Abiodun said.

