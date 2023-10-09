Abiodun mourns Ogunbanjo

Ogun State Gover nor Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Chief Christopher Oladipupo Ogunbanjo as a great loss to the State, Nigeria, and humanity the corporate world. Abiodun, while commiserating with the family of the late business tycoon, who passed on to glory on Saturday, said he was a worthy son of Ogun State and a great philanthropist, and a guru in the world of business, while alive.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, in Abeokuta yesterday, added that Chief Ogunbanjo distinguished himself as a very cerebral corporate lawyer who combined the knowledge of law with entrepreneurial shrewdness.