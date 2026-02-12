Abiodun Mourns OGTV Director Of Programmes, Akintunde

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of veteran sports broadcaster and Director of Programmes at Ogun State Television (OGTV), Alhaji Akeem Akintunde, as a major loss to the state and the media industry.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, the governor hailed the late Akintunde, a former Chairman of the Ogun State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) as a distinguished, thoroughbred media professional and accomplished manager whose commitment to duty was exceptional.

Abiodun noted that even while battling serious health challenges, including kidney-related ailments, Akintunde remained resourceful, diligent, and deeply devoted to his work, particularly in sports broadcasting where he built an enduring legacy.

He described the late broadcaster as warm, pleasant, and highly respected among colleagues, adding that his passing after a prolonged illness marked the end of a remarkable career defined by excellence, passion, and professionalism.

“As a media professional, Alhaji Akeem Akintunde was an outstanding personality, pleasant to be with and completely dedicated to his job. He was a manager of managers, a mentor to many, and a shining light in journalism and sports reporting,” the governor said.

“His passage marks the end of a remarkable career built on dedication, excellence, and unwavering commitment to the profession.”

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to Akintunde’s family, friends, and the entire OGTV community, describing the late broadcaster as a gem whose absence would be deeply felt.

“We have lost a source of joy, professionalism, and inspiration. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all those he left behind,” Abiodun added.