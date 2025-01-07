Abiodun Mourns Bizwoman, Adebisi Edionseri

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of notable businesswoman and socialite, Chief Adebisi Edionseri, describing her death a significant loss to both the state and Nigeria as a whole. Popularly called ‘Cash Madam,’ Chief Edionseri passed away on Sunday at the age of 89.

Her legacy as a successful entrepreneur and social figure has left an indelible mark, resonating across generations since the 1970s.

Abiodun, in a statement on Monday, praised Edionser’s contributions to Ogun State, highlighting her as a beacon of inspiration and a role model for countless individuals.

He said: “I, on behalf of myself and the people of Ogun State, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaja (Chief) Adebisi Edionseri.

“Alhaja Adebisi’s contributions to the business community and her vibrant social presence will be reference points for generations yet unbirn. Her influence extended far and wide, making her a cherished figure in the hearts of many.”

