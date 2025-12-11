Abiodun Mourns Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has mourned the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on Thursday, December 11.

Governor Abiodun, who doubled as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ewhrudjakpo, saying he received the news “with shock.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ewhrudjakpo slumped on Thursday afternoon and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the tragic incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Abiodun said the circumstance of Ewhrudjakpo’s death underscores his dedication to service.

“He apparently defied illness to serve the people of Bayelsa State,” Abiodun said.

The governor extended condolences to Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, as well as the government and people of the state, urging them to take solace in the life of commitment and service lived by the deceased.

The statement partly reads, “I received news of the demise of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, with deep sorrow/

“The incident came as a profound shock to all of us, but we submit to the will of the Almighty God, who has chosen to call him home at this time.”

Abiodun described Governor Diri’s loss as particularly painful, noting that he has “lost a dependable ally,” and extended sympathy to the family and friends of the late deputy governor.

“It is my sincere prayer that the Almighty God will be with them and give them the strength to survive this hour of pain and sorrow,” he added.

The governor said Bayelsa State and Nigeria had lost “a gem,” but urged the public to take comfort in the fact that Ewhrudjakpo lived a life dedicated to public service.

“May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose,” he said.