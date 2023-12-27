Abiodun Mourns Akeredolu, Says Death Tragic

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday described the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, as tragic.

Akeredolu succumbed to leukaemia and prostrate cancer in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 67.

In his condolence message to the acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased and Ondo people, Prince Abiodun described Akeredolu, who until his death was the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, as a dogged fighter throughout his lifetime.

According to him, Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stood for equity and fairness in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election when he was the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Abiodun said Akeredolu was a visionary leader with an unwavering dedication to his people and social justice.

Abiodun said: “Akeredolu made an indelible mark on Nigerian politics. From his tenure as the chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association to his role as the chairman of the South West Governors Forum, he continuously championed the cause of justice and the upliftment of his people.

“Known for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of Ondo citizens, Akeredolu spearheaded major initiatives that brought about positive change. Under his leadership, the state witnessed significant advancements in healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

“His commitment to sustainable development earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike.

“As the nation mourns the loss of a formidable leader, Rotimi Akeredolu’s memory will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come.

“His legacy of compassion, justice, and progress will endure, forever reminding Nigerians of the transformative power of dedicated leadership.

“In this time of immense grief, the people of Ondo State must unite, draw strength from their cherished memories of their late governor and resolve to honour his legacy by building upon the foundations he laid, ensuring that his vision for a better and brighter future for Ondo State lives on.”