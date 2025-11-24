Abiodun Meets Security Chiefs, Reaffirms Ogun’s Commitment To Sustained Peace

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday held a strategic security meeting with service chiefs in the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustaining Ogun’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Abiodun said the meeting was convened to assess the state’s current security level and strengthen preparedness amid emerging national security concerns.

He emphasized the importance of proactive measures, noting that “the best time to prepare for war is during a time of peace.”

According to him, Ogun’s status as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states must be protected through continuous collaboration, intelligence sharing, and preventive action by security agencies.

He explained that although this was not the first engagement of its kind, the latest meeting was particularly crucial as the state works to mitigate potential threats and reinforce public safety structures.

The governor also reaffirmed the collective resolve of his administration and the security architecture to keep Ogun safe, stable, and secure for residents, investors, and visitors.