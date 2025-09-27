Abiodun Meets Rizhao Mayor, Explores Partnership On Olokola Deep Sea Port, Mineral Devt, Others

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, held a strategic meeting with the Mayor of Rizhao, Wang Xinsheng, to deepen economic and cultural ties between the State and the Chinese coastal city.

During the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasised the centrality of the Olokola Deep Sea Port project to the future of Ogun State, noting that its development would not only position the State as Nigeria’s leading industrial and maritime hub but also serve as a gateway for enhanced trade between Africa and Asia.

He disclosed that discussions with Rizhao – a city renowned for its thriving port economy – were aimed at fostering collaboration that will bring world-class technical expertise and investment into the project.

The governor further highlighted the State’s rich mineral deposits and the opportunities that exist for exploration and value-added development, stressing the administration’s readiness to partner with reputable global players in the sector. He added that such collaborations would boost industrialisation, create jobs, and expand Ogun’s revenue base.

Beyond economic pursuits, Governor Abiodun underscored the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Ogun State and Rizhao, explaining that these ties would foster mutual understanding, strengthen bilateral relations and open new frontiers for educational and tourism cooperation.

The meeting with Mayor Wang Xinsheng, Governor Abiodun noted, is another milestone in Ogun State’s international investment drive, reinforcing the State’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for global partnerships.

After the meeting with the mayor, Governor Abiodun visited the fully automated Rizhao sea port in Rizhao to view firsthand port operations and potential port development plans.

“We envisioned replicating this natural deep-sea port in Ogun State with collaboration and technical knowledge from Shandong Port Group, owners of the Rizhao Port,” he said.