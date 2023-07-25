Abiodun Meets Obasanjo, Says Nigerians Must Endure Pain Of Subsidy Removal

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun arrived at the private residence of Obasanjo, located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at 11.58 am and went straight into a private meeting with him.

Emerging from the meeting which lasted for about an hour, Abiodun declined to reveal the details of the meeting to journalists, describing it as a private meeting.

“It is a private meeting. A son does not have to have any particular reason to come and see his father, so I have come to see our baba and it is a private meeting”, Abiodun said.

The governor while speaking on fuel subsidy removal, lamented that Nigeria lost N4trillion annually to the subsidy regime, insisting that there was no better time to remove the subsidy than now.

The governor assured Nigerians that, the government would put it to better use to revamp the economy of the country.

“We all know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration started with a bang. On the 29th of May, he reeled out a few initiatives, one of the most laudable of those initiatives was his decision to remove subsidies on petroleum products.

“As controversial as that initiative has been, no one can deny the fact that it was a very welcome initiative. That was a subsidy that Nigeria could no longer afford, it was a subsidy that was not in the budget beyond June 2023.

“More importantly, it was costing Nigeria about N4trillion per annum, N4trillion that Nigeria did not have, that we have had to borrow, that could be better expended to other uses that the common man can feel, so it was a very right decision.

“Of course, it was a decision that also came with a bit of pain, but as they say, there is no gain without some pain”, Abiodun said.

He urged Nigerians to endure the hardship of increasing fuel prices, saying the benefits of the subsidy removal outweigh the pain.

The governor said, his administration had rolled out a series of palliatives for civil servants, pensioners, and the people of the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Part of the palliatives included the approval for the payment of N10,000 cash for each public servant and pensioner in the state.

The government also approved payment of hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel in the State, adding that the implementation of the palliative would take effect in July.

Speaking on the palliatives, Abiodun said, “What you saw us announced for implementation in Ogun state yesterday (Monday) is part of the initiatives that the Federal government has designed for implementation at the various state levels.

“What we have just done is to immediately begin that implementation because as soon the President announced deregulation we had sat down with members of our labour unions – TUC, NLC, and the JNC to discuss the different options that will be acceptable for all of us. So that allowed us to be able to fast-track our own policies.

“We believe that these initiatives should immediately ameliorate the pain our people are feeling and I’m sure that you will see that other state governments are doing the same.”