Abiodun Makes History, Inaugurates First Commercial Flight At Gateway Int’l Airport

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday inaugurated the first commercial flight at the Gateway International Airport, Ilishan-Remo, marking a historic milestone for the state.

The aircraft, owned by ValueJet, with registration number 5N-BXS, departed the airport at 10:10 a.m. with 90 passengers on board, bound for Abuja.

Speaking at the event held at the airport along the Iperu-Ilisan Road in the Ikenne Local Government Area, Abiodun said the project, which began in 2021, was part of his administration’s vision to establish a world-class transport system in Ogun State.

“I am glad to be here today to witness the inaugural flight of a commercial aircraft taking off from Ogun State. This is not like AI, this is real. Commercial operations are starting from Ogun State in the lifetime of this administration,” the governor said.

He recalled how skeptics had dismissed the project in its early stages.

“We came here in 2021; some people said it was just a photo op, they mocked us, they said this place was nothing but a dump site. Some even said we were going to use this place as a cattle ranch.

Some others had this airport built on a PowerPoint, but again, we are here today, and we have seen what can be achieved when there is vision, collective participation, passion, and diligence,” he added.

Abiodun noted that while construction began in late 2021, ValueJet conducted the first test flight in February 2023. He stressed that making an airport operational requires strict compliance with aviation regulations.

The governor said his administration was determined to build the best-equipped and most befitting airport in the state. He highlighted Ogun’s status as Nigeria’s industrial capital and fastest-growing economy, supported by a growing population and strategic business opportunities.

According to him, the airport sits within an aerotropolis, surrounded by emerging industries, including the world’s largest textile plant and the Nigeria Customs Village, which are expected to boost commercial activities.

“It ticks the box of our multimodal transport master plan, where we connect roads to rail to air, and soon, we will be connected to the sea,” he said.

Governor Abiodun appreciated the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, for their support and regulatory oversight.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, described the project as the fulfilment of the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

“This place was a refuse dump, but now it is the site of a world-class airport. There will be economic gains and comfort, as it will reduce the hassle of going to Lagos to travel by air,” he said.

Similarly, the member representing Imeko-Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency, Hon. Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, expressed delight that the airport project had finally been realized. He urged industrialists to leverage the new facility to boost their businesses.

The Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Ona-Najomo, commended the state government for complying with all regulatory requirements and expressed satisfaction with the project.

He pledged the NCAA’s continued support, particularly to facilitate the takeoff of international flights in the near future.

Also in attendance were the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Farouk Umar, and other top aviation officials.