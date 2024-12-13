Abiodun Lauds Adesina For Transforming Africa’s Economy

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina as a change maker transforming economies of African countries for the better.

The commendation was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, and Strategy, Mr Kayode Akinmade on Friday.

Akinmade stated that the statement is sequel to Dr Adesina’s conferment with the African of the Decade Award by Forbes Africa in conjunction with CNBC Africa.

The prestigious award pays homage to an African who, over the past decade, has made enormous strides in developing Africa and its people, and has made an impactful contribution to improving the fortunes of economies on the continent.

Governor Abiodun in the statement described Adesina as an African with global content and influence, who has changed the many negative perceptions about Africa in the global space, noting that the AFDB President has continued to display remarkable and commendable passion for the development of the continent of Africa.

“On behalf of the people and government of Ogun State, I heartily congratulate my brother and an illustrious son of Ogun State, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on the African of the Decade Award, bestowed on him by Forbes Africa and CNBC Africa.

“Obviously, Dr Adesina deserves more of these awards for his impactful and progressive contributions to the continent of Africa and his intellectual inputs in the global economic chain.

“We are very proud of him in the State as he continues to make us proud as an exemplary figure and cerebral African descent from this part of Nigeria,” Abiodun said.

