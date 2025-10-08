Abiodun Keeps Late Son’s Legacy Alive Through Education Support Programme

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the legacy of his late son, Olugbemiga “Gbemiga” Abiodun, through education, as the state hosted the 3rd edition of the Gbemiga Abiodun Education Support Programme in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The initiative, created in memory of Gbemiga popularly known as DJ Olu reflects his passion for learning, kindness, and community impact.

Since its inception, the programme has supported hundreds of students across Ogun State with scholarships, bursaries, and educational materials.

According to the Governor, the number of beneficiaries has grown from 550 students in 2023 to nearly 900 in 2025, with over ₦79 million disbursed to ease the financial burden on deserving learners.

“As a family, we are devoted to keeping Gbemiga’s vision alive, turning grief into growth and ensuring his light continues to shine through the success of others,” he said in a post shared on his official X handle.

He added that as an administration, Ogun State remains committed to building a future where every child has access to quality, technology-driven education through programmes such as OGSERA (Ogun State Education Revitalization Agenda) and DiPER (Digital Programme for Education Reform).

Abiodun also expressed gratitude to the Gbemiga Abiodun Foundation, the Ministry of Education, and other partners for sustaining the noble cause.

New Telegraph recalls that Gbemiga Abiodun, the late son of Governor Dapo Abiodun, died in October 2017 at the age of 25.

Known popularly as DJ Olu, he was found dead alongside a friend in a car in Lagos.

In response, the family established the Gbemiga Abiodun Memorial Education Support Programme, transforming personal grief into a lasting impact by supporting students through education.