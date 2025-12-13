Abiodun Joins Remi Tinubu, Obasanjo, Gowon At 2025 Carols

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has joined the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and other eminent Nigerians at the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols held at the State House, Abuja.

The annual service, themed “Emmanuel: God With Us,” provided a solemn atmosphere for worship, reflection and national fellowship as the country prepares for the end of the year.

Governor Abiodun described the event as uplifting, noting that the exhortation by the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Oliver Aba, focused on hope, unity and selfless service.

According to him, the message called on leaders and citizens to work together to rebuild trust, promote peace and renew faith in Nigeria’s collective future.

The service was attended by past and present national leaders, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), traditional rulers, faith leaders and senior government officials.

Abiodun said the carefully selected lessons, hymns and carols reinforced the values of love, sacrifice and service that define the Christmas season.

He added that the Ogun State Government remains committed to serving the people with compassion and responsibility, expressing hope that the message of Emmanuel will inspire peace, unity and renewed dedication to the common good across Nigeria.