Abiodun: It’s Moment Of Deep Reflection, Gratitude, Renewed Commitment

Ogun State Gover nor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State as a moment of deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to sustained development.

In a statewide broadcast, yesterday, to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration, Governor Abiodun said the milestone underscored five decades of purposeful existence, built on the vision, sacrifices, and collective determination of the people of the Gateway State.

He recalled that Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976, out of the old Western Region, noting that the decision gave birth to a state founded on clarity of purpose and a strong sense of destiny.

According to him, the Golden Jubilee offers an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the past while preparing the state for a more prosperous future.

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty God and paid special tribute to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for leading the nation at a historic moment when several states, including Ogun, are marking 50 years of creation. He prayed for continued wisdom and strength for the President as he implements the Renewed Hope Agenda.