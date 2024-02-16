Abiodun Hails FG’s Plan To Link Industrial Clusters By Rail

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has revealed that the Federal Government’s plan to link the nation’s industrial zones via rail lines is been effectively carried out, saying the strain on the country’s highways will be lessened and their lifespan will be extended.

According to the Governor, the development will enhance trade and commerce would result from the completion of the narrow gauge’s rehabilitation from Ibadan to Abuja, which would allow investors to wheel cargo all the way from Lagos to Kano State.

The 18th National Council on Transportation was held in the state on Thursday night, and Prince Abiodun made this statement when he met with Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, the minister of transportation, and a few commissioners for transportation from throughout the nation.

Governor Abiodun praised the minister for the audacious measures he is taking to realign the nation’s transport system, pointing out that the Ministry of Transportation’s proposal to revive the Kaduna to Kano line would further expand trade opportunities within the nation.

“I am very glad about the laudable achievements under your watch, the initiatives that you’re championing, the intervention you have sought from the Chinese to resuscitate the Kaduna to Kano line so that you will now have the connection, all the way from Lagos, Ogun, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

“You admitted to me that you are thinking of how to connect our industrial zones together so you can de-emphasis vehicular transportation whilst connecting the Badagry port to the rail line that will connect with the Lagos to Kano line, also thinking of a line that will go from Lekki port to Ijebu-Ode and connect to Kajola.

“This is indeed very laudable thinking. This is what you see when you put people who have the requisite experience and capacity in positions of authority, ” he said.