Abiodun Hails FG On Customs Projects, Says Ogun Remains Industrial Hub Of Choice

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has lauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the Nigeria Customs facilities in the State, adding that with the provision of infrastructure by his administration, the State would continue to be the industrial hub of the country.

The Governor also disclosed that the Special Agro-Processing Zone at the Gateway International Agro-cargo Airport would be ready by the third quarter of next year.

According to him, the airport which would be equipped with the latest equipment in the aviation industry, would turn out to be the best in the world.

Speaking at the 38th Akesan Day celebration held at the Apostolic Church Grammar School, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Prince Abiodun noted that that corridor of the State would play a significant role in the nation’s quest for industrial revolution.

He said: “We have the airport, the first truly Agricultural Processing Zone which is one of the six zones approved by the Federal Government across the the states. That zone will be completed in the third quarter of 2025.”

The governor noted that his administration would embark on people-oriented projects to open up the State for more investment opportunities and access.

“We will ensure that we are defined by people-oriented policies, programmes and projects. We will work till the end of our tenure in 2027,” he added.

He said the Akesan Day was an opportunity for all sons and daughters of the community to come together to foster unity and to celebrate the deep culture and traditions of the town.

The governor while noting the development strides the town has made in recent years, promised to provide the town with the needed infrastructure for more development.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, described Governor Abiodun as a living historian who is working to leave lasting legacies in the State.

“I have seen well-constructed road networks with concrete drainages. The governor’s nitch for infrastructural facilities is well documented. The governor is concerned about the progress of this town and the welfare of the people. I want to commend him for this,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represented the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted that despite the governor’s performance in his first term, he is even working harder, a development which means his seriousness for governance.

Bamidele: “We are happy that he is leaving legacies that will stand the test of time. He has told us about some of the moves he is making to turn Ogun State into the modern-day commercial hub.”

The occasion, which featured cultural displays, attracted about 50 senators, members of the House of Representatives, traditional rulers, political bigwigs, among others.

