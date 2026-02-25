Abiodun Hails Ex-IGP, Egbetokun’s Service To NPF, Nigerians

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has hailed the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on his distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the nation, following his resignation from office on Tuesday, February 24.

Governor Abiodun also extended his congratulations to the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag IGP) Tunji Disu, expressing confidence in his ability to provide focused and result-oriented leadership at a critical time in the country’s security landscape.

According to a statement signed by Abiodun on Wednesday, the Governor described Egbetokun as a proud son of Ogun State whose decades of dedication, professionalism, and commitment to strengthening internal security remain a source of pride to Ogun indigenes and Nigerians as a whole.

Abiodun commended the former IGP for his selfless service and wished him well as he attends to pressing family responsibilities.

However, the Governor urged the new police chief to prioritise intelligence-driven policing, improved welfare for officers and men, enhanced community engagement, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration to effectively combat crime and criminality across the country.

Abiodun noted that restoring public confidence in the Force, deepening professionalism, leveraging technology for crime detection, and reinforcing internal discipline should form the cornerstone of the new IGP’s leadership agenda.

He reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Federal Government’s efforts to enhance national security, strengthen institutions, and ensure that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and effective in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.