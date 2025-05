Abiodun, Family, Friends Honour Senbanjos At Patriarch’s Burial

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, along with family members, and friends, gathered to honour a Lagos based business mogul, Omo Oba Segun Senbanjo at the burial of his father, Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo.

The deceased passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the age of 92.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and Regional Director of Seymour Energy Consulting, OmoOba Senbanjo, led family and well-wishers in giving his father a befitting farewell.

The funeral service took place at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, followed by a grand reception at the prestigious Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests were treated to an array of sumptuous meals and assorted drinks, with music provided by the vibrant Vintage Band, known for its lively and nostalgic performances.

Speaking to journalists, the oil magnate expressed heartfelt appreciation to all who attended and paid tribute to his late father, whom he described as a role model and selfless family man.

“Pa Senbanjo was the best father anyone could ask for.

He ensured we had the best education and instilled in us life’s essential values. He left no stone unturned in preparing us for life,” he said.

“He believed life isn’t about seeking perfection, but about embracing our imperfections and learning from them. I urge parents to give their children the support and foundation they need to thrive in life,” he added.

Fondly called “Seby” by his friends, Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo was born on July 24, 1932, in Lagos, Nigeria, to Jonathan Olorunfunmilayo Senbanjo and Beatrice Ayoola Senbanjo (née Odumosu).

A royal by birth, he was a prince and a respected member of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of the Ile-Nla Compound, Agunsebi, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

He began his career in the early 1960s at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and went on to serve as an accountant with the Federal Mortgage Bank and ITT Telecommunications through the 1960s and 1970s.

Pa Senbanjo remained a devoted Christian and an active member of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, where he served in multiple capacities.

From his youth, he was one of the first altar servers in the church and later became a longstanding member of the Cathedral Guild of Stewards. In March 2025, he received a 50-year Long Service Award from the Guild’s Executive Committee.

He was also a proud member of the Cathedral Torch Bearers, a founding member of the Cathedral Circle, and an active socialite. He joined the Lagos Island Club in 1964 and the Yoruba Tennis Club in 1965.

Pa Ayodele Oluwole Senbanjo is survived by his beloved wife, Mrs. Toyin Senbanjo, eight children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

