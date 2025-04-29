Abiodun Extols Remo Stars Over NPFL Victory

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has extolled the commitment and determination of Remo Stars Football Club following its victory over Niger Tornadoes, describing it as an unprecedented feat in the annals of Ogun State.

The local football team secured its first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Governor Abiodun said the team had sustained the inherent capacity for excellence that Ogun State is known for, adding that their resilience and perseverance had truly paid off.

The governor noted that Remo Stars had consistently pushed for excellence with an enviable patriotic spirit since its formation.

He added that the team’s level of dexterity and capacity earned it the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, as well as its promotion to the elite league four years ago.

Governor Abiodun therefore implored other local clubs in Nigeria to emulate the resilience and doggedness displayed by Remo Stars to help elevate Nigeria’s local league to enviable heights.

“It is my utmost delight that the long-standing perseverance and consistency of the Remo Stars Football team have eventually paid off at the national level and to the admiration of every Nigerian, including our amiable President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As the first privately-owned NPFL champions since 1996, who have ceremoniously secured a place in the CAF Champions League, we commend the undiluted and unwavering determination of the players, the coaching staff, as well as the entire management.

“This is indeed a clear reflection of the profound traits of Ogun State as a trailblazer in all areas of success, and aligns with our all-inclusive policy of transformation as enshrined in our ISEYA mantra,” the statement read.

