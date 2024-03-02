Abiodun Extols Adeboye’s Virtues At 82

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye as an exceptional leader, whose teachings have positively impacted the lives of many.

In his congratulatory message to mark the birthday of the renowned cleric, Governor Abiodun said Pastor Adeboye has always been consistent in advocating for peace, unity, and the socio-economic well-being of the country.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Pastor Adeboye marked his 82 birthday anniversary on Saturday, March 2, 2024, and was born on the same date in 1942.

“On behalf of the people of Ogun State, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday. Your life and ministry have been a source of inspiration and blessings to millions of people around the world.

“As the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, you have demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the spiritual growth and development of your followers.

“Your teachings and guidance have touched the lives of countless individuals, offering them hope, encouragement, and a deeper understanding of the word of God.

“Your impact extends beyond the walls of the church, as you have consistently advocated for peace, unity, and socio-economic development in our nation. Your efforts to promote education, healthcare, and social welfare have made a significant difference in the lives of many.

“We are grateful for your selfless service and dedication to the betterment of humanity. Your humility, wisdom, and integrity are qualities that we deeply admire and strive to emulate.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I pray that God will continue to bless you abundantly and grant you good health, strength, and many more years of fruitful service. May your influence continue to shine brightly, bringing light and hope to a world in need,” the governor said.