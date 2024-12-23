Abiodun Expresses Condolences To Makinde, Soludo, Wike

Share

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the governments and people of Oyo, Anambra, and the FCT over the tragic loss of life resulting from recent stampedes at food palliative distribution venues in the affected areas.

The stampedes reportedly claimed the lives of approximately 65 Nigerians, while others sustained different degrees of injuries.

In his messages of condolence to Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Charles Soludo of Anambra, and Nyesom Wike in the FCT, Prince Abiodun lamented that the deaths of these innocent individuals are particularly heartbreaking, as they stemmed from their pursuit of basic needs for survival.

Acknowledging the prevailing economic challenges faced by citizens, the SGF Chairman emphasized that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, together with other levels of government, continues to strive towards improving the living conditions of the citizenry.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians to exercise restraint and adhere to security protocols during palliative distribution events to prevent any further tragedies.

