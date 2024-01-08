Abiodun eulogies his deputy, Salako-Oyedele at 58

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele on her 58th birthday, describing her as a loyal lieutenant who has exhibited great commitments to the development of the state. Abiodun in a message to mark Mrs. SalakoOyedele’s birthday said her contributions to the success recorded by his administration are immeasurable. Salako-Oyedele clocks 58 years on January 8. The governor noted that Salako-Oyedele has been an integral part of the team working day and night to make Ogun one of the best states in the country through the administration’s ISEYA mantra. He said: “I would like to extend my warmest birthday wishes to you.

“As we celebrate your special day, I am reminded of the incredible journey we have embarked upon together for the betterment of our beloved state. “Your dedication, commitment, and unwavering loyalty to the people of Ogun State have been truly remarkable. “Throughout our time working side by side, you have consistently demonstrated your deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of our people. “Your passion for public service and your unwavering determination to make a positive impact have been a source of inspiration for all of us. “As my deputy, you have played an instrumental role in the success and achievements of our administration. Your expertise and visionary leadership have been invaluable in driving our developmental agenda.”