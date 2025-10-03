Abiodun Emerges NSWL Rookie Of The Month

Nigeria International Deborah Abiodun has been named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Rookie of the Month for September following her impressive performances for Washington Spirit.

New Telegraph recalls that the 21-year-old midfielder made her debut on August 31 in a home match against Chicago, but quickly established herself as an important player to the squad.

She earned her first start in a 2-0 win over Seattle the following week, and went on to feature in three of Washington’s four matches in September.

In that time, she led the Spirit in tackles and duels won, she also finished second in the entire league for tackles won while registering a passing accuracy of 87.3 per cent in the middle third.

Her contribution was crucial as the Spirit kept three clean sheets, scored multiple goals in each of their September fixtures and secured their place in the play-offs. The team, unbeaten since June, currently sits second on the log.

The award, presented by Ally, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a group of journalists covering the league, and the competition’s broadcast talent.

Washington Spirit, founded in 2012, also houses fellow Nigerian Gift Monday, who scored the fastest hat-trick in league history in the 4-0 win over Houston Dash last weekend and was named NWSL Player of the Week.