Abiodun Donates Facility For Takeoff Of New Medical University

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has donated the State Model College at Onijaganjagan, near Abeokuta, to serve as the takeoff site for the newly established Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta (FUMMSA).

Governor Abiodun made the announcement on Saturday during the official commissioning of capital projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.

He said the donation was in response to a request by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who highlighted challenges facing the university’s commencement, particularly limited funding.

“Dr. Alausa informed me that the available funds would barely cover the fencing of the greenfield site. In recognition of the federal government’s gesture in granting us this university, we resolved to donate an existing facility,” the governor stated.

“In appreciation, I’m proud to announce the donation of the Model College at Onijaganjagan as the takeoff campus for this new university,” he added.

Governor Abiodun reiterated his administration’s commitment to making healthcare accessible, describing health as a fundamental human right and a critical factor in building a productive and prosperous society.

He affirmed the state’s continued investment in primary and secondary health infrastructure and pledged sustained support for FMC Abeokuta and other health institutions, emphasizing that collaboration among stakeholders is key to sustainable development.

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his reform-driven leadership in the health sector, which he said has strengthened primary healthcare, expanded insurance coverage, and improved access to essential medicines and equipment.

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, expressed satisfaction with the hospital’s growth since its transfer to the federal government in the early 1990s. “At the time, I faced intense opposition for ceding the hospital, but today, it has proven to be a worthwhile decision,” he remarked.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, described the newly commissioned projects as critical to positioning the hospital as a center of medical excellence. He said the interventions were part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Chairman of the hospital’s management board, Dr. Dayo Israel, said the facility is now equipped to meet 21st-century medical needs and is expanding to attract international professionals and corporate clients. He praised the outgoing Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, for transforming the hospital during his eight-year tenure.

In his address, Prof. Musa-Olomu said his administration brought significant infrastructural and staff welfare improvements, with the hospital recording multiple national awards and conducting 40% of open-heart surgeries in Nigeria.

He noted that academic activities at the Federal University of Medical Sciences would commence in September and listed newly commissioned projects including the Works and Maintenance Building, 400,000-litre Braithwaite Water Reservoir, 180-bed Abdul-Azeez Sanusi-Amosun Ward, Anatomic Pathology Building, House Officers’ Quarters, and an Oxygen Plant.

