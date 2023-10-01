Abiodun Dedicates Victory To God, Ogun People

…extends hands of fellowship to oppositions

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has dedicated his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to God and the people of the State for their unwavering support.

This was as the governor pledged to rededicate himself towards serving them better.

Abiodun who spoke at a reception at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, on Saturday night, described the 11 hours judgement as “another first in the anal of the history of the State and country”.

He commended the Three Tribunal judges for not just ensuring justice, but also doing so in a meticulous, diligent and transparent manner.

Abiodun maintained that he had never entertained any doubt that his hard-earned victory would be affirmed as he had prayed and trusted in the Almighty God had worked the hardest and taken his campaign to every nooks and crannies of the State.

“We earned it, we deserved it, you are all a testimony of our triumph, tenacity, resolved and determination. I want to thank all the good people of Ogun State who voted me in and all other well-wishers for your prayers, good wishes and support throughout this period.

“We were never in doubt that our hard-earned victory would be affirmed as we placed our trust in God, having worked the hardest campaigning in every nook and cranny of Ogun State. We won fair and square, we earned it and deserved it. You are all a testimony of our triumph of tenacity and of our resolve and determination.

“Want to appreciate the judiciary, particularly the three Tribunal judges led by Justice Kunaza for not just dispensing justice but doing so transparently, diligently and thoroughly,” Abiodun said.

The governor thanked his legal team whom he described as “very experienced, learned and respected lawyers” for their professionalism, as well as the APC leaders and party members for their unwavering support and for believing in him.

While extending the hands of fellowship to the oppositions and the petitioners, Governor Abiodun called on them to join hands with his government to develop the State, emphasizing that having exercised their fundamental human rights at the tribunal, it was time to leave the past and work for the betterment of the people.

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for rule of law and judiciary, a victory for our great party APC and victory for Ogun State.

“We hope the petitioners/distractors having failed to buy the election and failed to buy judgement in pretence of exercising their fundamental rights and lost will now in the spirit of patriotism congratulate and join hands with us in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The governor promised to work for the betterment of the state, even as he reiterated the irrevocable commitment of his government to spread development to all parts of the state.