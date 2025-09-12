Abiodun Consolidates Gains Of Infrastructure Projects In Ogun East

The high-stakes victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent by-election in Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State underscores the importance of grassroots connection. As political players often say, politics is local. You cannot build something on nothing.

You have to be appreciated as a good leader at home before you can be appreciated outside. At any level of governance, a leader’s fate is tied directly to his performance.

When a leader performs well in service delivery, he builds political capital. This is a form of trust and goodwill that can be invested in future political endeavours. Doing well goes beyond simply delivering on campaign promises. It encompasses a range of factors that earn public appreciation. This includes the delivery of key infrastructure projects, improved public services, and economic stability.

When people can see and feel the positive impact of a leader’s work in their daily lives, they are more likely to express appreciation at the ballot box. Conversely, when a leader fails them, the public’s response is often swift and severe. This can lead to a loss of public trust, widespread discontent, and electoral defeat.

The overwhelming victory recorded by the APC in the Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency by-election is an expression of people’s appreciation of infrastructure transformation of the region. Beyond its excitement, the outcome of the election is widely regarded as a confirmation of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s political popularity and his strong grassroots support in his home region.

This isn’t just a narrow victory but a dominant display of political control that leaves little doubt about the public’s sentiment towards the administration in that region. The result of the by-election confirms how critical performance is for a political leader’s relevance. A loss would have had catastrophic political ramifications for the governor, as it would have undermined his political relevance at the core.

A defeat in his home constituencythe very place he is expected to have the most influence—would have sent a powerful signal that he is not at home with his people. In Nigerian politics, a leader who cannot deliver his or her home front is seen as politically weak and a liability.

Such a loss would have been a major political embarrassment and a personal blow to his credibility. Within the APC, a loss in his backyard would have significantly weakened Prince Abiodun’s position as the state’s political leader. Factions within the party who have been critical of his leadership would have been empowered.

This would have made it incredibly difficult for him to manage the upcoming governorship succession process and other party affairs, as his authority to build a consensus would have been severely eroded. A victory for the opposition, particularly in the governor’s home constituency, would have provided them with a powerful narrative to use against the administration.

They would have argued that the people have rejected the governor’s leadership, his policies, and his performance. This would have given the opposition a massive boost in morale and a strong platform to launch a more aggressive campaign against the administration in the future.

Being the first major electoral contest since his re-election, the by-election was seen as a direct test of his popularity in his backyard. And as it turned out, the result serves as a public validation of his leadership and a stamp of approval for his administration’s performance in a region that is a political priority for him.

The resounding victory recorded by the APC candidate, Princess Adesola Elegbeji, has solidified the Governor’s position, validated his leadership, and given him the political capital he needs to manage the complex power dynamics of the state’s future. The outcome shows that he is well at home with his people in Remoland.

The ability to secure a commanding victory for the party shows that he has the political weight to deliver a decisive win in his home constituency, which is a key indicator of his overall political strength in the state.

The victory does not only validate his popularity in his backyard, it is also an expression of people’s appreciation of his performance, particularly his delivery of key infrastructure projects.

During the campaign for the by-election, Governor Abiodun’s administration and his supporters consistently highlighted his infrastructural achievements in the Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency. The governor himself, in a statement after the victory, explicitly attributed the win to the transformative governance of his administration and its massive infrastructural development.

His confidence in citing infrastructure development as the main reason for the victory derives from that fact that the Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency is the site of some of his legacy projects, including the Gateway International Airport, the proposed largest cotton industry in the West African sub region as well as Dangote NLG Company at Olokoola, Ogun Waterside Local Government.

Situated within the Remo axis, the Cargo Airport is expected to significantly boost the state’s economy. Interestingly, the election victory coincided with the official approval for the airport to commence commercial operations, further cementing the link between the project and the win.

Apart from the airport, the construction and rehabilitation of several key roads, such as the Sagamu-Interchange to Abeokuta road, have also been widely praised by traditional rulers and community members for their positive impact on economic activities and the daily lives of residents, thus enhancing the basic social capital that was needed to secure the mandate of the people. On many occasions, local monarchs and community leaders in the region have publicly applauded the governor for his development efforts.

The Ologere of Ogere-Remo, Oba James Obafemi Saliu, for instance, has commended the governor for ensuring equitable distribution of developmental projects across the state and specifically thanked him for the reconstruction of roads that have boosted local commerce.

In a broader sense, the by-election victory for Elegbeji is not merely a win for the party; it is a powerful mandate for the governor’s development agenda. It shows that the public, in his home constituency, has noticed and is rewarding his administration’s focus on tangible projects that directly benefit their communities.