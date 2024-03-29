Abiodun Congratulates Tinubu On 72nd Birthday, Says Nigeria In Good Hands

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a democrat and visionary leader who is passionately committed to the emergence of Nigeria as an economic power house.

Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on his 72nd birthday on 29 March, said Tinubu is the right man to lead the country at this period of economic crisis among other issues bedeviling the nation.

The governor noted that since his assumption of office on 29 May, President Tinubu has demonstrated astuteness, resilience, and a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said the President is worth celebrating because of his commitment to nation-building, adding that he has devoted his whole life to serving humanity.

He said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of a remarkable life well-lived but also an opportunity to acknowledge the president’s exceptional contributions to the growth and development of our great nation, Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has undeniably proven himself as a formidable politician, a visionary leader, and a champion of democracy. His unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance has left an indelible mark on our nation’s political landscape.

According to Abiodun, President Tinubu’s leadership style has been instrumental in raising the hopes of Nigerians for a better future.

“As we commemorate this special day, we recognize your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society, your relentless pursuit of justice, and your passion for empowering the people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join millions of Nigerians in wishing our President good health, happiness, and continued success in his quest to bequeath to Nigerians, a country of our dreams,” the governor added.