Abiodun Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on his re-election.

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared the winner of the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, polling 422,664 out of 584,054 valid votes across the state’s 21 local government areas, according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 99,445 votes, while the ADC and PDP candidates polled 8,208 and 1,401 votes, respectively.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Governor Abiodun said the outcome of the election reflected the confidence the people of Anambra have in Soludo’s leadership.

“With the results of Saturday’s election, the people of Anambra State spoke in clear, unmistakable terms, affirming their belief in the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo,” Abiodun stated.

He urged Soludo, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, to sustain his policy direction and continue delivering development-driven governance. Abiodun further encouraged the governor to unify political interests across the state to ensure inclusive growth.

Abiodun also commended Soludo for maintaining a cordial working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging him to continue upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.