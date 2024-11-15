Abiodun Congratulates Olopade Over Appointment As DG National Sports Commission

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulates Chief Bukola Olawale Olopade on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, describing him as a worthy ambassador of Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, said Olopade, with his wealth of experience spanning decades in sports administration, would definitely perform beyond expectations in the new role.

He further noted that Olopade has carved a niche for himself in sports administration through unwavering dedication and tenacity, adding that the appointment represents a round peg in a round hole.

The Governor praised President Tinubu for his consistency in talent hunting and sagacity in deploying capable hands to critical sectors for optimal performance.

Abiodun said: “I heartily congratulate my brother and an illustrious son of Ogun State, Chief Bukola Olawale Olopade, on his appointment by President Bola Tinubu; indeed, this is a well-deserved appointment, considering the commitment and capacity Olopade has exhibited over the last decades in sports administration and management.

“As a former commissioner for sports in Ogun State and the Chairman of the local organizing committee for the National Sports Festival, Ogun 2024, Chief Olopade is bringing satisfactory knowledge and skills to bear on the new role.”

Share

Please follow and like us: