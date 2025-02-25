Abiodun Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Share

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his inauguration as the seventh democratically elected governor of Ondo State.

Abiodun, who described the inauguration as a new chapter in a glorious dawn for the people of the Sunshine State, said the Ondo State governor had left no one in doubt about his resolve to radically transform the state and usher it into an era of prosperity under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner.

He stated that the fact that the governor has just unveiled plans to boost tourism and investment in Ondo, showcasing Araromi Seaside’s potential to local and international investors, shows that he is in a hurry to unleash the potential of Ondo State and lift the people into an era of prosperity.

