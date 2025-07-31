Abiodun Commissions Renovated Olumo Rock Complex

In a renewed effort to boost tourism and celebrate cultural heritage, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned the newly renovated Olumo Rock Tourist Complex in Abeokuta, announcing free public access to the site until the end of September.

Governor Abiodun, who made the declaration on Thursday during the commissioning ceremony, said the gesture aims to encourage residents and tourists alike to embrace the richness of Ogun’s history and culture.

The refurbished complex now boasts a modern galleria showcasing artworks and portraits of eminent Nigerians, a scenic gazebo, a restaurant offering both local and continental dishes, adire fabric shops, and a standby generator powering the newly installed elevators and other facilities.

Describing Olumo Rock as more than just a natural monument, Abiodun said, “It is a sanctuary of strength, a symbol of refuge, and a beacon of identity for the Egba people. Renovating this sacred site is not just about infrastructure; it is about reviving memory, rekindling pride, and reaffirming our cultural roots.”

The governor emphasized that tourism remains a strategic component of his administration’s ISEYA development agenda, with the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and foster community development. He extended an open invitation to tourists worldwide to explore the state’s cultural landmarks, adding that Olumo Rock has now been transformed into a world-class heritage destination.

“This renovation has turned Olumo Rock from a relic of history into a modern tourism hub. Entrepreneurial zones within the complex will empower artisans and creatives while boosting local commerce,” he stated.

Abiodun also disclosed plans to concession the site to a reputable organization for efficient management and upkeep, affirming his administration’s goal of establishing similar tourist destinations across the state.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, in his welcome remarks, lauded the governor for repositioning the iconic site, noting that it would attract more visitors to the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, recalled the historical and spiritual significance of Olumo Rock, stating that it once served as a sanctuary and military lookout during times of conflict.

“Beyond its spiritual essence as a place of answered prayers, Olumo Rock offers visitors a serene space for reflection and relaxation,” the monarch added, commending the government for the facelift.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nike Arts Gallery, Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, expressed confidence that the upgrade would draw art lovers and tourists from around the globe.

“We will bring people from museums worldwide to experience our culture. This initiative will create jobs, promote knowledge exchange, and make Olumo Rock the top tourist site in Nigeria within two years,” she said.