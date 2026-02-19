Abiodun Commissions Lantoro–Oke-Yidi Road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Thursday commissioned the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi–Isale Ake Junction Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area, describing the project as part of a deliberate infrastructure drive aimed at deepening connectivity and economic growth across Ogun Central Senatorial District.

With the latest commissioning, the governor said his administration has now completed 29 roads in Ogun Central over the past six years, adding that 10 additional road projects currently under construction would be unveiled in the coming weeks, bringing the total to 39.

He announced that work would also commence immediately on the reconstruction of the Carwash–Moore Junction Road, also in Abeokuta South, reinforcing the strategic importance of the state capital as the administrative and political hub of Ogun State.

Abiodun explained that the roads executed in the district were selected through a participatory governance model involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations and community stakeholders.

“In the last six years in Ogun Central, we have constructed 29 roads. They were selected through our participatory and inclusive governance approach. Our kabiyesi, including the Alake of Egbaland, Muslim faithful, Christian clergy, market men and women, among others, all sat together to determine which roads were most critical and should be prioritised,” he said.

He stressed that his administration remains focused on performance despite what he termed “sponsored propaganda” by critics, adding that more projects would be commissioned between now and July.

The governor described the Lantoro–Oke-Yidi–Isale Ake Road as a critical artery within the state capital, providing access to key institutions including Sacred Heart Hospital, the School of Nursing and the Muslim praying ground, while also serving as an alternative route linking major parts of the city.

According to him, the project reflects his administration’s commitment to equitable distribution of infrastructure and the delivery of lasting legacies through focused and diligent governance.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, noted that the road fulfilled campaign promises made to residents and would significantly ease transportation challenges while stimulating commercial activities in the area.

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo recalled his personal ties to the axis, stating that his school farm was once located along the road. He emphasized its importance in linking medical institutions and serving as a bypass within the capital.

Also speaking, the member representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, commended the governor for ensuring fairness in the distribution of projects across the state.

Residents welcomed the development, with Nurudeen Olaleye, Chairman of Alternative Medicine and a community member, revealing that the road had remained in deplorable condition for about 30 years. Rasak Adebayo Solebo, speaking on behalf of transport unions, said the rehabilitation would reduce vehicle maintenance costs and improve commuting conditions for operators and passengers alike.