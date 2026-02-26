Abiodun Commissions Iworo-Ogbogbo-Igbeba Road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned the 5.2-kilometre Iworo–Ogbogbo–Igbeba Road in Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, pledging to construct two additional roads in the council area before the end of the year.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Abiodun said the project provides critical access to farmlands and fulfils a campaign promise he made during his second-term re-election bid in 2023.

“I want to promise you that between now and the end of the year, I will construct two more roads in this local government. Let me assure you that the Central Mosque–Ilese to Benin–Sagamu Expressway, for which you have made a case, will be prioritised,” he said.

The governor noted that the road links Ijebu North-East with Ijebu-Ode, enabling farmers to transport their produce to markets with ease. He described it as a continuation of the Igbeba Road in Ijebu-Ode, commissioned last year.

“We are being intentional about this. I will describe it as our own infrastructural emancipation of the entire Ijebuland,” he added.

Abiodun recalled that the previously deplorable state of roads in Ijebu-Ode had discouraged commercial transport operators from operating in the area. He, however, expressed satisfaction that improved infrastructure has now attracted interest from companies willing to provide taxi services across Ijebuland.

While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for states to embark on impactful projects, the governor assured residents that his administration would continue to respond to critics with visible and measurable developmental strides.

The member representing Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Femi Ogunbanwo, said the constituency had benefitted significantly from the administration’s infrastructural drive and pledged continued support for the governor.

The Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the project reflected the government’s commitment to unprecedented development across the state, noting that the people of the area would not forget the gesture.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said the road was among several undertaken by the administration to boost economic activities. He explained that the previously dilapidated road is now fitted with reinforced concrete drainage designed for durability, adding that the reconstruction would significantly improve connectivity across the axis.

In their goodwill messages, the Ilese of Ilese Kingdom, Oba Oluremi Obayomi, described the project as a welcome development, noting that it was among the priority projects presented to the governor during his second-term campaign. He appealed for the reconstruction of the Central Mosque–Ilese to Benin–Sagamu Expressway.

Similarly, the Oniworo of Iworo, Oba Asebisi Onafunwa, said the project demonstrated the governor’s commitment to grassroots development, adding that the road has enhanced commercial activities and access to farmlands.

He also called for the installation of solar-powered streetlights to further improve security in the area.