Abiodun Commissions Afon Township Road, Orders Reconstruction Of Olorunda–Imeko Road

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday commissioned the Afon Township Road in Imeko-Afon Local Government and ordered the immediate reconstruction of the Olorunda–Imeko Road.

The Afon Township Road, originally constructed in 1959 by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was commissioned at a ceremony held in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun said the decision to reconstruct the Olorunda–Imeko Road followed his personal experience while traveling on the road earlier in the day, describing its condition as deplorable.

According to the governor, he immediately directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to prepare an estimate for the project and ensure that the road is advertised for bidding by qualified contractors.

“I told the commissioner that the project must go to the next Executive Council meeting and that construction should begin immediately,” Abiodun said.

The governor disclosed that his administration has constructed more than 1,600 kilometres of roads across the state in the last six and a half years.

He added that the government also facilitated the construction of the 100-kilometre Sagamu Interchange–Papalanto–Obelle Road using reinforced concrete.

Abiodun said his administration would continue to respond to criticism through performance, stressing that Yewaland would continue to receive its fair share of development.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the Badagry–Sokoto Highway project, which passes through Imeko-Afon, noting that the project would significantly ease the transportation of agricultural produce upon completion.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said the Afon Township Road would enhance trade between Imeko-Afon and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas and help address flooding challenges in the community.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, praised the administration for what he described as a renewed development focus on Ogun West, urging the governor to sustain the momentum.

Similarly, the Obaladi of Afon, Oba Babatunde Rasheed, commended the governor for reconstructing the township road, which he said had been abandoned by previous administrations.

Chairman of Imeko-Afon Local Government, Hon. Theophilus Oloyede, said the project demonstrated the government’s commitment to economic development, noting that improved road access would boost agricultural activities.

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Imeko-Afon State Constituency, Hon. Jemili Akingbade, described the project as a major boost to commerce and agriculture in the area.

The member representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, also lauded the state government’s efforts on road infrastructure, saying the Afon Township Road would promote prosperity for the people and the state.