Abiodun Commiserates With Makinde Over Olubadan’s Demise

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the late Olubadan as very urbane and highly cosmopolitan, with a deep knowledge of Yoruba culture and customs.

He said: “Although his death came at a time when we still need his wealth of experience and fatherly wisdom, we, however, take solace in the fact that his life was very eventful and impactful as a harbinger of the rich tradition and culture of Ibadan and Yoruba in general.

Meanwhile, Abiodun has appointed an additional 11 Senior Special Assistants and one Special Assistant. Also, the governor has approved the appointment of 27 liaison officers across all the 20 local governments in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital.