While giving his welcome address, Governors Abiodun stated that the recent incidents across the country reinvigorated the urgency of decentralising the Nigerian policing system to enable states to take responsibility for safeguarding their citizens and residents.

He stressed that a consensus Southern position on State Police will not only advance intelligence gathering and early-warning capabilities but also strengthen the region’s ability to secure schools, farmlands, border communities, and critical infrastructure across states.

Abiodun asserted that the South has consistently advocated for a security system that is closer to the people and more responsive to local realities, and better equipped to address the rapidly evolving threats Southern Nigeria currently faces.

READ ALSO:

He cautioned that the rate at which insecurity spreads also shows that geography is no longer a guarantee of safety, emphasising that, given the dense populations, major industrial corridors, seaports, airports, and strategic highways, the Southern region faces unique exposure to security risks from non-state actors.

He noted that the time had come for a shift from a mindset of assumed safety to one defined by structured, preventive, and deliberate security planning.

To respond effectively to these threats, Governor Abiodun urged Southern Nigeria to adopt a proactive and integrated security framework anchored on intelligence-sharing, border protection, safe-school systems, corridor surveillance, and strong community participation.

He expressed the confidence that the gathering would provide a critical opportunity to strengthen the region’s collective resolve, deepen cooperation, and act decisively to protect its people and maintain national cohesion.

He charged the forum to reiterate and reaffirm its support for the establishment of state police, as each participating state has submitted individual positions on the subject.

He also recommended a real-time digital security and intelligence-sharing platform linking all Southern states to ensure seamless communication and rapid threat alerts, as well as a comprehensive Safe School Programme to be established to protect educational institutions, particularly in vulnerable locations.

He said the forum would meet with traditional rulers from the South who have also started arriving at the Iperu residence of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the venue of the meeting at the time of filing the report, and the forum also went into a closed-door meeting.

He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the right leadership and taking bold steps to steady the nation.

Abiodun said, “A unified Southern position on State Police will not only enhance intelligence gathering and early-warning capabilities but also strengthen our ability to secure schools, farmlands, border communities, and critical infrastructure across our states.

“As we deliberate on the security architecture of Southern Nigeria, it is important to state clearly that the creation of State Police remains a non-negotiable component of our collective demand for true federalism and effective grassroots security.

“Our region has consistently advocated for a policing system that is closer to the people, more responsive to local realities, and better equipped to address the rapidly evolving threats we face. The recent incidents across the country reinforce the urgency of decentralising policing so that states can take direct responsibility for safeguarding their citizens.

“A unified Southern position on State Police will not only enhance intelligence gathering and early-warning capabilities but also strengthen our ability to secure schools, farmlands, border communities, and critical infrastructure across our states.

“In the same spirit of shared purpose, we will be meeting with our revered Traditional Rulers—custodians of culture, mediators of community affairs, and the closest authority to the grassroots.

“Their involvement is essential as we envision a Southern region with borders but no boundaries; a region where peace, prosperity, mobility, and the resolution of national issues are shared responsibilities rooted in unity rather than division.

“By working hand in hand with traditional institutions, security agencies, and the communities they guide, we can reinforce a collective identity that transcends geography and politics.

“Together, we will build a Southern Nigeria where cooperation replaces rivalry, where joint development initiatives flourish, and where every citizen experiences the true dividends of stability and good governance.

“The speed at which insecurity spreads also shows that geography is no longer a guarantee of safety. With dense populations, major industrial corridors, seaports, airports, and strategic highways, the Southern region faces unique exposure to security risks. We must therefore shift from a mindset of assumed safety to one defined by structured, preventive, and deliberate security planning.

“This gathering provides a critical opportunity to strengthen our collective resolve, deepen cooperation, and act decisively to protect our people and maintain national cohesion. The forum must reiterate and reaffirm its support for the establishment of state police, as we have all submitted our individual positions on this subject.

“To respond effectively to these threats, Southern Nigeria must adopt a proactive and integrated security framework anchored on intelligence-sharing, border protection, safe-school systems, corridor surveillance, and strong community participation.

“A real-time digital security and intelligence-sharing platform linking all Southern states will ensure seamless communication and rapid threat alerts. A comprehensive Safe School Programme must be established to protect educational institutions, particularly in vulnerable locations.

“Joint audits of major transport corridors—road, rail, and maritime—will help identify weak points and inform the deployment of sentinel units and rapid response teams. Community–Private Security Partnerships should be strengthened to bring together local vigilance groups, youth teams, private security firms, and formal security agencies within one coordinated ecosystem.

“A dedicated Regional Rapid Response Fund will also be essential for emergency deployments, rescue operations, forensic support, and inter-state training.

“At the state level, measures such as mandatory documentation of foreign nationals, dismantling unlawful enclaves, regulating scavenger activities, intensified forest operations, and a crackdown on illegal mining must be pursued with renewed vigour.

“Community policing remains a critical pillar in strengthening the security architecture of Southern Nigeria, as it brings security operations closer to the grassroots where threats are first observed.

“By empowering local communities, traditional rulers, and neighbourhood structures to work collaboratively with formal security agencies, community policing provides early-warning signals, enhances intelligence gathering, and improves trust between citizens and law enforcement. The formation of these frameworks enables quicker identification of suspicious movements, better protection of schools, farms, and border towns, and more responsive interventions along critical road corridors.”

“When fully integrated with regional intelligence-sharing systems and corridor surveillance mechanisms, community policing becomes a force multiplier—promoting safer communities, reducing crime, and ensuring that security solutions are people-driven, preventive, and deeply rooted in local realities.

“Beyond immediate security concerns, our region must pursue a coordinated development strategy that addresses the socio-economic foundations of stability.

“A region-wide connectivity plan—linking capitals, industrial belts, ports, airports, agricultural zones, and mineral-rich areas—will modernise logistics, improve mobility, and expand commerce across the Southern region.“A joint Centre for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship will serve as a hub to empower young people across rural and urban communities, equipping them with skills in digital technology, agritech, creative industries, and advanced manufacturing.