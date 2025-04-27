Abiodun, Bakare Extol Marital Virtues At Achudume’s Wedding

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Reverend Tunde Bakare, have highlighted the importance of family values and godly parenting in building a better society, saying marriage is a fulfillment of parental responsibilities.

The duo spoke at the beautiful celebration of love and faith of Pastor David Lawrence Achudume, son of Apostle Lawrence Achudume, the General Overseer of Victory Life Bible Church, as he tied the knot with his beloved, Precious Chigozie Chukwu at the Victory City, headquarters of the Victory Life Bible Church, Abeokuta, recently.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Head of Service of Ogun State, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, highlighted the importance of family values and godly parenting in building a better society, saying marriage is a fulfillment of parental responsibilities.

He stressed that the failure of families can spell doom for the entire population, urging parents to take responsibility for their children’s upbringing.

Bakare, in a sermon with the title “A blueprint for a successful and enduring marriage”, while informing the couple that marriage is a significant institution ordained by God also admonished the groom that he has to groom his wife to become the wife he wants her to be and must also dwell with her according to revelations and knowledge of God so that his prayers would not be hindered.

Bakare, who said the majority of marriages in the church and society are shattered because they do not give a return on investment to God, said God expects every marriage to glorify his name because it is an institution ordained by him, advising the bridegroom not to ever argue with his wife. After all, he would never win.

The couple’s wedding was a testament to their strong bond and commitment to each other, rooted in their shared faith and values, and specifically consecrated by heaven. This much was echoed by the couple in their separate remarks during the joyous occasion.

For Pastor David, the journey to marriage began with a divine revelation. “From the first time I met her, I knew she was the one,” he shared. “God told me she was the one, and I was blessed to find that she possessed all the qualities I admired – confidence, a beautiful voice, and stunning beauty.” However, it was her heart of gold and lovable nature that truly captured his heart.

Mrs. Precious Achudume echoed similar sentiments, expressing her certainty about her choice. “I received words from God that he was the one,” she revealed. “I also received confirmations from my spiritual parents and family, and I’m convinced that I made the right decision.” She described Pastor David as kind, loving, and a fine man who loves God, highlighting the qualities that drew her to him.

Their love story is a beautiful blend of faith, family, and personal connection. The couple’s commitment to each other is evident in their words, and their wedding celebration was a joyous reflection of their love and devotion.

The memories of the mother of the groom, Reverend Fola Achudume was also re-echoed at the grand wedding ceremony as Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo of Agape Christian Ministries Worldwide and Wife of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Bola Obasanjo attested to the fact that she gave her children good training which made the success being witness possible.

The ceremony held at the Headquarters of the church drew prominent Nigerians, including the Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, and his predecessor, Governor Udom Emmanuel, and the wives of former President Obasanjo, Mrs Bola Obasanjo, and former Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Olufunso Amosun.

