Abiodun Bags Leadership Award In Digital Transformation, Cyber Security

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has received the Leadership Award of Excellence in Digital Transformation and Cyber Security, bestowed on him by Babcock University.

The event took place on the campus of the University in Ilishan Remo during the 2025 Cyber Security Workshop, tagged “Building A Resilient Cyber Security Ecosystem: Bridging Academia, Industry, and Organisational Practices.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security, Senator Shuaib Salisu, stated that Governor Abiodun understands the importance of the 4th industrial revolution on career advancement; hence, various achievements have been recorded so far towards digitalising the state.

He maintained that Ogun State has been recognised locally and internationally based on free tech empowerment programs and training made available at the Ogun tech hub for youths, technology entrepreneurs, and startups, calling on Nigerian youths to navigate digitalization, which is the 4th industrial revolution, for career development.

Salisu, who was also honored with the ICT Policy and Cyber Security Advocacy Excellent Award, underscored the need for every individual, organization, and government agency that desires growth to embrace digitalization, saying that service delivery in Ogun State has been made easier through the digitalized and technology-driven agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He reiterated that the state government would enhance the career paths of individuals or organisations that are ready to embrace and leverage digital technology, emphasizing various opportunities available at Ogun Techhub.

Speaking, the Special Adviser on ICT to the Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dayo Abiodun, appreciated Babcock University for the honour bestowed on Governor Abiodun and Senator Afolabi Salisu, acknowledging that the gesture would spur them to do more advocacy on the digital economy and Cyber Security, among other areas.

