New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abiodun Assures Of…

Abiodun Assures Of Better Tomorrow

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with Christians on this year’s Christmas celebration, even as he called on Nigerians to look beyond the present economic challenges and be optimistic about a better tomorrow.

Abiodun, in his Christmas message to the people of the state yesterday, said there is certainly light after the tunnel for all Nigerians.

He said: “We must support all the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu towards the revitalization of our hitherto weak economy and ensure prosperity.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Wike Urges Christians To Obey God’s Commandments
Read Next

Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Baptize Second Child
Share
Copy Link
×