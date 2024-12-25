Abiodun Assures Of Better Tomorrow

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with Christians on this year’s Christmas celebration, even as he called on Nigerians to look beyond the present economic challenges and be optimistic about a better tomorrow.

Abiodun, in his Christmas message to the people of the state yesterday, said there is certainly light after the tunnel for all Nigerians.

He said: “We must support all the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu towards the revitalization of our hitherto weak economy and ensure prosperity.”

