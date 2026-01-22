Abiodun Approves Sagamu–Ode, Ajaka, Ogijo Roads

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the construction of key road projects in Sagamu Local Government Area, including the Sagamu–Ode Road, Fadebo Street Road, Ajaka Road, and Likosi–Ogijo Road, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

The governor made this known on Thursday while commissioning the newly completed Sagamu–Ayepe Road, describing road infrastructure as a vital driver of economic activities, connectivity, and overall growth.

“Road infrastructure is a major economic enabler. This particular road connects Sagamu to Odogbolu and several densely populated communities. It is an extremely important economic corridor, and that is why we have prioritised it,” Governor Abiodun said.

He acknowledged that many roads in Ogun State had suffered years of neglect but stressed that his administration remains committed to investing heavily in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, alongside interventions in health, education, housing, and sports.

Earlier, Hon. Jubril Odulate, Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area, said the Ayepe Road had been abandoned for years and left in a deplorable state before the government’s intervention. He added that the reconstruction aligns with the state’s ISEYA development agenda, with the local government complementing the effort through the construction of Awokoya Road.

Oba Musliu Soile, representing the Akarigbo of Remoland, described the project as a major relief to residents, noting it would ease hardship and boost commercial activities.

Also, Alhaji Shamseeden Apelogun, National President of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle, Repairer and Riders Association (ACOMORAN), praised the improved road network, saying it would reduce hardship for riders, stimulate economic activities, and attract more investors to the community.