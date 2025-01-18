Abiodun Approves Recruitment Of 1,000 Amotekun Corps 

Share

Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the recruitment of an additional 1,000 personnel into the Amotekun Corps, increasing the total strength of the security outfit to over 2,000.

This announcement was made on Saturday, January 18 during the passing-out parade of 690 Batch D trainees at the Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the increase, Governor Abiodun explained that the recruitment was part of his administration’s unwavering commitment to securing every corner of Ogun State.

According to him, the state government is also providing enhanced operational support, including Patrol vehicles, Electric motorcycles and Advanced communication gadgets.

The Governor emphasized that these measures aim to strengthen grassroots security, complement federal government efforts, and tackle unemployment in the state.

Governor Abiodun also commended the dedication and discipline demonstrated by the Amotekun Corps.

He further urged them to maintain professionalism in their operations.

Furthermore, he called on the Corps to prioritize intelligence gathering and foster collaboration with local communities to ensure effective security coverage.

The Governor expressed confidence in the Corps’ ability to deliver on its mandate of protecting lives and property across Ogun State.

