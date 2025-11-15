Abiodun Approves New Road, Housing Projects, Traditional Appointments

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved a fresh wave of infrastructure and housing projects, as well as several key traditional appointments, during the first Executive Council meeting held in the newly commissioned Exco Chamber at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said the decisions reflect his administration’s commitment to expanding infrastructure to support the state’s fast-growing industrial base.

At the meeting, the Executive Council approved the reconstruction of major road networks across the state, including the Miliki Junction–Bode Olude–Alhaji Sugar Avenue in Abeokuta North, the Paddy Arikawe Road in G.R.A., Sagamu, and the Itanrin–Sabo Road in Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu.

Abiodun noted that the new roads would enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and support ongoing industrial activities within the affected corridors.

The Council also gave approval for new housing developments under the Ogun State Housing Corporation.

These include the construction of 26 duplexes consisting of 12 five-bedroom detached homes with two-room boys’ quarters and 14 four-bedroom semi-detached homes with one-room boys’ quarters in Ibara, Abeokuta.

Additionally, nine new duplexes were approved for the HID Estate (Iseya Court) at Obasanjo Hilltop, made up of five four-bedroom detached units and four four-bedroom semi-detached units, each with boys’ quarters.

The Governor explained that the developments align with the government’s agenda to increase livable housing options and promote organized urban growth.

In the area of traditional institutions, the Executive Council ratified a number of declarations empowering traditional councils to oversee appointments of rulers across the state.

Among the newly confirmed appointments are Chief Lai Labode as the Are Egba and Dr. Oluwadairo Adeleke as the Ogboye Egba, both from Abeokuta South.

Other approved traditional stools include the Ongbeyi of Yewa South, the Olofin of Ijofin in Ipokia, the Elebote of Elebote Iboro in Yewa North, the Awujoko of Ijoko Orile in Yewa North, the Akoko of Tongeji Island in Ipokia, the Oniwuye in Yewa South, the Opo of Idosemo in Ipokia, the Alaye of Oniro-Agute I in Ipokia, the Olodan of Odan, and the Abujafole in Ado-Odo/Ota.

Abiodun said the approvals across infrastructure, housing, and traditional leadership reflect the administration’s commitment to steady development, improved governance, and the strengthening of Ogun State’s socio-economic foundations.