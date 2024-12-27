Abiodun Appoints Taiwo As Chief Of Staff

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has appointed Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo as his Chief of Staff. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Taiwo was the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) to the governor.

The Chief of Staff’s letter of appointment was handed over to him by Governor Abiodun on Wednesday, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade.

The appointment, according to the letter, took effect from 18th December 2024. The Governor, while congratulating the new Chief of Staff, described the appointment as well-deserved, the statement added.

Taiwo served as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism during the first term of Governor Abiodun and was subsequently elevated to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff before his new role.

He is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he obtained a B.Sc. in Statistics before pursuing further degrees up to Ph.D.

Share

Please follow and like us: