Abiodun Appeals For Calm Ahead Of Remo Fed Constituency By-Election

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has warned that his administration would deal decisively with any individual or group who disrupts the forthcoming by-election in the Remo Federal Constituency scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

Governor Abiodun sounded this warning at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the by-election held at Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Abiodun noted that the by-election was not a war but an exercise aimed at electing a replacement for the late Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who represented the Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Abuja.

He said, “I have heard that some people are issuing threats; this is not a threat we will take lightly. Let me say this: anyone who troubles you on Saturday will be dealt with.

“By the grace of God and by your votes, I am the Executive Governor of Ogun State. They are being jealous; you cannot compare death with sleep. I am also the Chief Security Officer of Ogun State.

“Let us all come out on Saturday; don’t be afraid at all. Any threat they issue against you won’t come to fruition. I stand with you; anyone we catch will face the full wrath of the law.

“Besides being the Chief Security Officer of this state, our party is ruling Nigeria at the moment. Any other person is just making baseless noise; don’t be afraid.”

Abiodun emphasized that the by-election has nothing to do with thuggery, but rather with the intellectual continuation of good representation provided by the late Hon. Onanuga, fondly known as ‘Ijaya’.

He stressed the need for continuity, assuring that the party’s candidate, Hon. Adesola Elegbeji, who is well-grounded, would provide the Constituency with quality representation.

“Elegbeji will represent you well in the House of Representatives. She is highly intellectual, cool-headed, and knowledgeable,” he said.

Ogijo, according to the governor, is a border town that is crucial to the state, assuring that his administration would continue to accord it the needed attention.