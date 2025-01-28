Abiodun And Changing Faces Of Road Infrastructure In Ifo

Share

The perennial hardship being experienced by the residents along Sango-Ijoko Road in Ifo will soon be a thing of the past. Just as the agonizing experience of their counterparts inward Alagbole -AjuwonAkute corridor also has a terminal date.

By the end of February, that road project will be commissioned. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, assured this comforting relief during an inspection of several roads under construction in Ifo 2 State Constituency.

This is in keeping with the promise he had earlier made while on the-spot assessment of some abandoned road projects that have become an eyesore.

Seeing the plight of the people under the state’s disrepair while on a visit to the site, he was practically livid with anger at the attitude of contractors who took the government’s money and disappeared into thin air, leaving the communities to suffer untold hardship.

Consequently, he gave a marching order to the contractors to immediately go back to the site and complete the projects within a stipulated time without further delay. With the ultimatum, the contractor went back to work with renewed energy, resulting in the timely completion of the Akute Road project which is now ready to be commissioned.

According to the governor, the 3.25 kilometres Alagbole-Ajuwon-Akute road in Ifo Local Government Area of the state would be ready for commissioning by the end of February 2025. For the 17-kilometer Sango-Ijoko Road, Prince Abiodun disclosed that the project would be divided into two sections for quick completion. He clarified this while announcing the immediate construction of the road during the inspection of roads under construction in Ifo 2 State Constituency.

Ecstatic about the progress of the ongoing projects, the governor recounted his promises: “About four months ago, we were here in response to the fact that our attention was drawn to the state of roads in Ifo 2, particularly Alagbole-Ajuwon, Denro-Ishashi-Akute, Ajuwon-Akute, Ijoko-Sango, and Lambe. I came here and promised that within a few months, I would be back to commission all those roads that were in deplorable condition.

“Today, we are here; Alagbole-Akute is completed and 100 per cent ready for commissioning, Ajuwon-Akute is ongoing, it is about 3.25 kilometres, and by God’s grace, by the end of February, it will be totally completed. “Sango-Ijoko is a long road.

We started it from the Sango area; we have an outstanding 17 kilometres, and we have decided to divide it into two sections of 8 kilometres each.” The governor said he had instructed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, to ensure that construction starts immediately at the worst sections of the road.

To allow the benefiting communities to make their input into the process, he added that the decision to ascertain those portions of the road would be collectively taken by the government and the residents.

To allow the benefiting communities to make their input into the process, he added that the decision to ascertain those portions of the road would be collectively taken by the government and the residents

“I am giving you my commitment because this constituency is of extreme importance to us; it is our border community with Lagos State, and there is a lot of cross-border migration between us and Lagos.

It is important for us to make that cross-border experience as pleasurable as possible for the citizens, and that is our 100 percent commitment,” he said.

Governor Abiodun, therefore, urged the residents of the local government to use the road responsibly and maintain it to serve its original purpose.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ifo Community Development Committee (CDC), Alhaji Akangbe Olatunde, commended the governor for the ongoing construction on the Ajuwon-Akute road, saying the government had brought joy to the people of Ifo Local Government.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and who hails from the community, Hon. Hadijat Adeleye, noted that the people of the area had gone through so much pain in the past with the neglect of the area by previous administrations.

“We have gone through so much suffering in this area, we have seen so much. We are bordered by Lagos, but yet, we don’t have anything to show for it. “But God sent someone; he sent Governor Dapo Abiodun to come and give us succour and lifted our spirits by bringing us out of the dust that we are known for in Ifo 2, we are most grateful to him,” she said.

According to the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, the first phase of the 17-kilometer Akute-Ijoko Road will start from Akute to Oke Aro where the issue of flooding will be addressed, while the next phase will be from Oke Aro to Ijoko.

Beyond the successes recorded so far, relief is also underway for five additional communities that have suffered road neglect under successive administrations.

These include Alagbole-Ajuwon, AkuteAjuwon, Toyin-Giwa Hercules road, OkeAro, all in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District. Others are Oke-Erinja and Erinja in Yewa South as well as Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Akinsanya gave the assurance during a recent press conference on the ongoing road construction in the state. So far, no less than 600 kilometres of roads have been built by the present administration.

“Today, we can brag and say not only have we constructed 600 kilometres of highway or roads, both inter-state, intrastate, inner-city roads, but, I beat my chest that there is no local government in Ogun State today that does not have at least one or two roads that we have reconstructed in the last five years and that is in line with been equitable and fair,” Governor Abiodun said.

The commitment to this feat aligns with the agenda of the administration to develop road infrastructure as a catalyst for industrial growth.

Apart from creating a conducive environment for investment, road interconnectivity promotes socio-economic interaction among the various communities. It also stimulates employment generation by the construction industry which is considered as the largest employer of labour in the state.

In line with the inclusive governance style of Governor Abiodun, the developmental strategy of the administration is to ensure fairness in the distribution of infrastructural projects across the three senatorial districts and to also engender true ownership of the process through effective participation of the people in the choice of priority project in every community.

Share

Please follow and like us: