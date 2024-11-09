Abiodun Aloba’s Son: How My Father Got Arrested With Anthony Enahoro for Alleged Coup Plot

Share

The late Chief Ebenezer Williams Abiodun Aloba was a thoroughbred newspaper man, who rose through the ranks to the top echelon of the Nigerian journalism profession. He was a nationalist who worked at different times with flagship newspaper outlets. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, One of his children, Mr. Osaro Aloba, spoke glowingly on the life and times of his father and his legacy as a newspaper man while also expressing appreciation to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for honouring his father. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Abiodun Aloba?

Abiodun Aloba was my father. I am his son.

As a son, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

He was a very caring father and at the same time, he was a disciplinarian. He was a man with principle that did whatever he felt he needed to do in the best interest of his family especially being that we lived in a polygamous home.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

He was a great disciplinarian but the only thing he did differently was that in his days, he was not physical with us in trying to correct us. He was more or less verbal. He utilised every opportunity to take it upon himself to educate us anytime that we did things wrong. He would always lecture us on issues of life. So, his principle was really very strong. It was something that every one of us had to abide by.

Was there any occasion when he had to apply corporal punishment on you or any of your siblings?

There was no time that he did that with me. There is no story that I can tell you about how he punished my other siblings or had to do that with me. Whenever he punished any of us for anything, he would make us write an essay on why we shouldn’t do whatever we did. We had to explain the importance of not doing it. That was the kind of punishment that he gave us as kids. He never gave us any physical form of punishment. That never happened at all to the best of my knowledge.

What do you think would make your father angry with any one of you?

(Cuts in) Stealing or any kind of wild behaviour that he considered as not wor- thy of an Aloba which was the common word he used. He used to tell us that ‘this is not worthy of an Aloba.’ Stealing was something he could not tolerate. He had zero tolerance for lying too.

Your house would have been a beehive of activities considering the status of your father in the society, what kind of people visited him at home?

My father was not really home at the height of his career. I was born in the late 60s but towards the end of his career when he relocated to Benin, I spent time with him. At that point he had people like the former governor, Brigadier Ogbemudia who used to visit him. He also hosted people like Alhaji Babatunde Jose.

What time did he wake up in the morning and when he woke up, what were the first things he did in the morning?

My father was someone who never slept. The question should be what time did he sleep? Knowing him, he was always working. When he was home, I saw him coughing many times while sleeping. The next thing you see when you wake in the night is to see him behind the typewriter, typing.

What was his relationship with his colleagues such as Chief Enahoro and the likes?

Interestingly, the relationship between the two of them went a long way. Accord- ing to my father, the first time they met as contained in his autobiography was when the two of them sat down for the entrance examination for common entrance, I think. I don’t know what it was called then but the examination took place in Akure. He said they both wrote the exam in the same hall. That was the first time they met and they became best friends. This was around the 1930s. When the late Enahoro was arrested, Abiodun Aloba was also arrested with him during the coup hoopla. Enahoro was a Zikist and he was arrested when he was trying to address a crowd. He claimed he was there just to visit Aloba but he (Alo- ba) too went there at the same time. That was the first time that Enahoro got arrested and Aloba was arrested with him too.

Why didn’t he join politics like his friend?

He never really believed in running for office as doing so will weaken his position as a journalist. So, he wanted to be free to say whatever he wanted to say or write without fear or favour. He wanted to be able to do so and damn the consequences.

Which other journalists was your father close to?

There were so many of them. Don’t forget that what we are talking about goes back to the 40s and 50s. He was close to people like the late Alhaji Babatunde Jose; in fact when he left as the General Manager or, I think, the Editor of Daily Times, it was Babatunde Jose that took over from him. He had so many of them as friends, I can’t remember many of them again. Apart from friends, he also had so many protégés whom he nurtured. I can remember that many prominent young journalists in the 50s worked with Aloba.

What was his relationship with the late Brigadier Samuel Ogbemudia?

The two of them were very close till he died. They worked together and I can say that they had their ups and downs too when they were setting up the Observer but I know that I went with him to pay some courtesy visits to the late Brigadier Ogbemudia in Benin but the interesting thing is that when he was asked by Brigadier Ogbemudia, to set up the Observer, he (Aloba) was actually a national figure and international sensation. So coming to Observer was somewhat condescending but I think he felt he needed to do something for his home state of Bendel at that time. It was Aloba and late Chief Enahoro who started it.

How did your father make his way into the government of late President Shehu Shagari?

One interesting thing was that my father was not in any way associated with the NPN, which was the ruling party when he was offered that appointment. He told me something that was also cor- roborated in an autobiography written by late President Shehu Shagari where the former president wrote that my father would be responsible for his image mak- ing. He said that Aloba was the one that actually wrote an article about the late Alhaji Shagari in 1955 titled, ‘Watch this man’. When he became the president and the government was having issues about having someone with the right credibility to write the president’s speech, they said they had discussed the issue and then came to the conclusion that Aloba was somebody he needed around him. Interestingly, one thing that former leaders going back to the time of the late Alhaji Tafawa Balewa all through the Presidency of the late Alhaji Shagari, they all felt that they needed a voice of someone who would tell them the blatant truth. They needed that kind of person to be part of their government and they felt my father was such. My father never really had a position that was elective. He was always appointed. In the case of the late Alhaji Balewa who wanted a voice for the government, I remember that Aloba advised him to set up the Morn- ing Post. He told the late Prime Minister that it was what the government needed to always put its message across.

Did he tell you about his experience in the government of the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari?

What I can recollect was an occasion when we lived together in Benin City. I was the only one he could talk to and I can say that I know so much about Nigerian politics. What he told me was his concern for where the country was heading to at that material time. He wasn’t a part of the second coming of President Shehu Shagari. He bowed out in the first term because he was so concerned about the direction of where the country was heading to at that time. He told me about the corruption and corrupt practices that were going on, I mean the depth of corruption that he was noticing. He was so scared that should Nigeria continue on that path, that the future was going to be very dangerous for our children. Sadly, most of the things he said at that time are coming true.

What did he do after leaving office?

He moved back to Benin and retired but at that time, he just wanted to be a freelance journalist. So, he wrote for different newspapers that came to him to write articles for them. He wrote books and he kept getting requests from different people to write articles for them. He also worked briefly at the Benin campus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism where he was helping build future journalists. He also had a stint with the Mail newspaper in Lagos when they sought his help to establish the paper. He worked with them briefly and remained a freelance journalist until he died.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

The last time I spent some time with him was when I came back home from the United States of America where I had been for the past 13 years prior to that visit. I think that was 1999, in December. I was around for two months and I used the opportunity of the visit to spend some time and bond with him. He told me so many things about Nigeria and how he wanted his legacy to be. One of his wishes was the setting up of the Ebenezer Williams Foundation which we floated to carry out his works.

Did you have any kind of premonition that it was going to be the last meeting between the both of you?

Sadly enough, when I was in that long flight back to the US, I wasn’t feeling comfortable but I was at home in Florida watching the American Football on a Sunday afternoon but a week before that, we spoke with each other but I was later told that he had a massive stroke that prompted his admission in the hospital. We were already hoping for the best, so when the news hit me that he was dead, I couldn’t say whether I was in shock or whether I was surprised but I had to be calm to decide what would be done. This has always been the strength of the Aloba family.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him or how best do you think he should be immortalised?

I know that I speak for my family when I say that I appreciate what Gov- ernor Godwin Obaseki has done to immortalise him. I can’t really express our gratitude for what he has done to us as a family though we strongly believe that it is long overdue. Everywhere we go, there is one article or the other about him.

