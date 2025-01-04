Abiodun, Ajayi, APC Mourn Ondo SSG

Share

The Ogun State governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Governor and the people of Ondo State over the passing of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi.

Also, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin commiserated with the people over the death of Oluwatuyi.

Besides, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, described the death as unbearable to him, his family, and the citizens of the state.

Abiodun, in a condolence letter he sent to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Oluwatuyi’s death as a great loss to the government and the state at large as he prayed for the repose of his soul.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, a consummate public servant, thoroughbred professional, and highly conscientious individual whose imprints and strides in and out of the government in Ondo State have been nothing short of phenomenal.

“The news of his death came as a rude shock, but, as in all situations, we recognize that whatever deep affection and love we had for him pales into insignificance when placed side by side with the love of Almighty God, who has chosen this Yuletide period to call him into His bosom, and whose will remains inviolate.

“He was a brilliant administrator and sagacious politician. He was an embodiment of virtues and a strong bridge between the political class and the career officers. His stabilizing role in government will be missed by all.

“On behalf of the Southern States’ governors, I want to sympathize with His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the entire good people of Ondo State over the sudden demise of Oluwatuyi.

“I urge my brother, the State Executive Council, and the family and friends of the deceased to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived a life of service for which he will be remembered for a long time to come.

“May God repose his soul and grant his immediate family the requisite fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Adetimehin, in his statement, said, “I mourn the sudden and untimely passing of Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, fondly known as Tukana. This devastating news is a monumental loss, not only to his family and loved ones but also to the entire people of Ondo State, the Sunshine State.

“As the Secretary to the Government of Ondo State, Tukana was an exemplary leader who embodied the principles of equity and fairness. His unwavering commitment to the well-being of our great state will forever be remembered and cherished.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the government of Ondo State, and the people of the Sunshine State. May his gentle soul rest in peace. We will deeply miss Tukana’s presence, but his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

In his condolence message, Ajayi described the passing of the SSG as “most painful, unexpected and untimely.”

Ajayi, in his statement, said, ” The news of the passing of the rugged and grassroots politician came to me some moments ago, as a very rude shock.

With deep sadness, I learned of the demise of a community-oriented, humble, dogged, and grassroots politician whose achievement as a man of the people can not be overemphasized.

“The Late SSG was a mobilizer who did not waiver in the face of adversity. He was firm and solid in his beliefs and convictions, and it was almost impossible to sway him from them. He was very passionate about the downtrodden and vulnerable”

