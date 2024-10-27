Abiodun Affirms Commitment To Unlocking Ogun’s Tourism Potentials

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration is committed to exploiting and enhancing the tourism potential in the state.

Governor Abiodun stated this during the celebration of the 25th edition of the Omo Olowuwu Day celebration at the weekend, which was held at the Oba Odeleye Park in Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta.

The governor said that his administration is steadfast in its commitment to developing tourism as part of its broader social, cultural, and infrastructural development initiatives.

According to him, culture and tradition have not only defined the people but have also inspired the pursuit of progress within communities, adding that the festival, aside from reminding the people of their rich cultural heritage, also underscores essential values like communal harmony and love.

“In support of this vision, our administration is steadfast in its commitment to developing tourism as part of our broader social, cultural, and infrastructural development initiatives.

“Our administration’s focus extends to grassroots development, placing people at the heart of our building our future together agenda.

“This festival not only reminds us of our rich cultural heritage but also underscores essential values like communal harmony, love, and unity, which are as relevant today as ever.

“Our culture and tradition have not only defined us but have also inspired our pursuit of progress within our communities.

“Today, we celebrate not only our heritage but also the significant strides we have made as a state,” he said.

Abiodun noted that his administration welcomes all forms of collaboration that would help to foster economic progress, adding that the state government would support the agricultural cooperative initiative of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our administration welcomes collaboration from individuals, corporations, and private sectors in our mission to foster cultural enrichment and economic progress.

“This agricultural cooperative that Baba talked about is indeed a welcome development, and this administration is throwing its full weight of support behind that project,” he added.

Prince Abiodun charged the people of the state to support his administration in promoting peace and development as the local government elections draw nearer, calling on youths to steer clear of disruptive behaviours, especially during the forthcoming local government elections.

Earlier in his remarks, the Balogun of Owu Kingdom and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo called on well-to-do Nigerians to come to the aid of the downtrodden to reduce the effects of the current economic hardship.

The former president also admonished Governor Abiodun to work with the Owu Kingdom in developing agriculture, trade, and business to ensure development and food sufficiency.

