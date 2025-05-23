Abiodun Affirms Collaboration With Sister States To Enhance S’West Devt

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue collaborating with sister states in the Southwest towards harmonizing economic and social policies that reflect shared values and common aspirations.

He noted that the Southwest is at the forefront of Nigeria’s economic development, adding that if the economic development drive of the region becomes lethargic, the entire nation will bear the brunt.

Governor Abiodun stated this in a goodwill message at the presentation of a book, “Proposed Action Plan for the Economic Development of Southwest Nigeria,” authored by the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries – Southwest Nigeria (ARHOSPS-SWN) in collaboration with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, held at the Oyo State Local Government Training School, Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abiodun, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, said the event underscores the enduring relevance of experience in shaping policy, thus reaffirming a shared commitment to purposeful governance, strategic development, and intergenerational collaboration in the six states that constitute the Southwest.

The book, he said, is coming at a critical time when the region is at a crossroads of opportunities and challenges and becomes highly imperative as it provides the intellectual pillar for the economic development of the region.

He stated that the proposed Action Plan complements and amplifies efforts, not only by identifying actionable steps to transform the economy of the Southwest but also by creating a framework for synergy among member states to leverage their comparative advantages, harmonize policies, and build regional value chains in areas such as agriculture, industrialization, digital innovation, tourism, and human capital development.

“For us in Ogun State, your timeless effort aligns perfectly with the vision and trajectory of our administration under the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

“Since inception, our government has been guided by the belief that sustainable development must be inclusive, evidence-based, private-sector-driven, and people-centered; and we have walked the talk through strategic investments in our five developmental pillars, anchored in the I.S.E.Y.A. mantra, which stands for Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, as well as Agriculture and Food Security,” the governor said.

While commending the Association, which is comprised of a body of distinguished technocrats whose legacy in the Public Service has continued to enrich the region’s development discourse, Prince Abiodun applauded their passion and resolve to remain actively involved in policy development after retirement and described it as lifelong service to the community.

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Phillips, assured that the state would tap into the Association’s knowledge as encapsulated in the book, which aligns with the state’s policy in education and infrastructural development, even as he commended the elders for their contributions to the development of the region, describing them as a valuable repository of Public Service history.

Also speaking, the Osun State Governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, represented by his Deputy, Prince Kolawole Adewusi, said that for the members, as purveyors of knowledge who have weathered various administrations, to have come up with such a book speaks volumes and must not be jettisoned but embraced.

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Barr. Adebayo Lawal, said there should be strong linkages in terms of interconnectivity between the states for regional integration and development.

He urged the states to come together and lift their economic statuses, as the presentation was not just celebrating individual states’ achievements but seeking ways to integrate them for the betterment and upliftment of all, in terms of transportation, security, education, among others, and assured that the implementation of the book would be adopted and made seamless in all the states.

The book’s reviewer, Prof. Ezekiel Oyedeji, advocated for greater strength and intellect, greater productivity and success, as well as unwavering commitment to development, asserting that the governments in the region must not be daunted in the quest for the development of the Southwest in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Director General of the DAWN Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, appreciated the Association for the onerous task of putting the book together, noting that they did not allow retirement to push them to the background, and assured that the seed of development being sown would be nurtured by the Commission, as it is a welcome development and thoughtfully conceived as a beacon of hope in the Southwest.

Share